Pakistan has been isolated because of its own policies : MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup today said that if Pakistan has been isolated at an international forum, then that is because of its own policies. Responding to a question during the media briefing here, he said, ‘We do not talk on these sort of issues. But if somebody has been isolated, that has been because of the polices of that country.

India has nothing to do with it. Other member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) have said in one voice that under the present environment of terror, it is not possible to hold positive discussions. ‘You see, first of all Afghanistan said it would not participate in the SAARC summit, then India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives said they would not attend the SAARC summit in Pakistan.

All SAARC members unanimously said that SAARC summit cannot be held in Islamabad in the present environment.’ He was responding to a question if the attempt to isolate Pakistan had been started before Pathankot attack and the decision to isolate it on international forum was executed at BRICS and BIMSTEC Retreat Summit.

The 19th SAARC Summit was scheduled to take place in Islamabad from November 9 to 10, but it has been cancelled as some of the member nations have pulled out, blaming Pakistan for creating an environment, which was not conducive for holding the meet.