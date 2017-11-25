Pakistan claims Saeed was released after legal process

Islamabad,

Pakistan has justified release of Hafiz Saeed — a firebrand Pakistani militant accused of masterminding bloody 2008 assault in Mumbai of India having $10-miilion US bounty on his head — from house arrest in Pakistan, claiming that he was released by a court after due legal process.

Hafiz Saeed was freed by Pakistan on Friday.Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on late Friday night that courts in Pakistan, pursuant to their constitutional duty, were determined to uphold rule of law and due process for all citizens of Pakistan.

“Legal processes were anchored in rule of law, not dictates of politics and posturing,” he said, adding that it was in the interest of all States to speak and act in a manner that was consistent with the imperatives of adhering to rule of law at the national and international levels.

Mr Faisal claimed that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of United Nations Security Council 1267 sanctions regime on terrorists and has taken several steps in this regard.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said Saeed’s release confirmed once again the lack of seriousness by the Pakistan Government in bringing to justice perpetrators of terrorism, including individuals and entities designated by the UN.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in New Delhi on Thursday, “It also appears to be an attempt by the Pakistani system to mainstream proscribed terrorists. Pakistan has not changed its policy of shielding and supporting non-state actors and its true face is visible for all to see.”

Responding to Mr Kumar’s comments, Mr Faisal said, “The [MEA] spokesperson took exception to self-serving insinuations,” he said in statement issues late Friday night.

‘Pakistan’s resolve, actions and successes in the fight against terrorism, terrorist violence and terrorists are unmatched in the world.

Pakistan condemns and opposes all forms of terrorism by any individual or group,” Mr Faisal said.Saeed, in his late 60s, was under house arrest for 297 days from January this year.

His release after Friday midnight came ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.