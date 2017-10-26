Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Pak wants good relations with US based on mutual respect: FM

October 26, 2017 4:57 pm

Islamabad:

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan wants good relations with the United States based on mutual respect. According to Radio Pakistan, talking to a news channel, he said the two countries have agreed to enhance confidence so that matters between the two countries could be addressed in a befitting manner.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan’s civil and military institutions are on the same page which has given a positive message to the United States. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but “India is creating unrest in Pakistan by using the Afghan soil.”

