Pak wants good relations with US based on mutual respect: FM

Islamabad:

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Pakistan wants good relations with the United States based on mutual respect. According to Radio Pakistan, talking to a news channel, he said the two countries have agreed to enhance confidence so that matters between the two countries could be addressed in a befitting manner.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Pakistan’s civil and military institutions are on the same page which has given a positive message to the United States. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but “India is creating unrest in Pakistan by using the Afghan soil.”