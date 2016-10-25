Pak violates truce on LoC in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri, Army retaliates

Agencies, Jammu

After a brief lull, Pakistan yet again violated the ceasefire by firing heavily on forward posts on the Line of Control in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. “Pakistan violated truce and fired unprovoked this morning at around 1030 hours in Baba Khori area of Nowshera sector,’’ police sources here said.

They said that Pakistan fired small arms and mortars at the forward posts, adding, “our troops effectively retaliated to the fire with similar caliber and gave befitting reply”. The exchange of fire is on, he said and added that no injury or damage has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, panic gripped the border dwellers with cross border firing and they have taken shelter in their houses. Yesterday, on international border in RS Pura Sector of Jammu, a BSF jawan got martyred while a six-year-old child got killed in Kanhachak sector and over a dozen people wounded, around 50 cattle died as Pakistan shelled the border villages with small and heavy weapons.