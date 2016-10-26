Pak violates ceasefire on IB in Jammu, targets border villages, BSF officer hurt

Agencies, Jammu

Pakistan yet again violated the ceasefire in the bordering areas of this winter capital while one BSF officer got injured. “A BSF officer namely ASI A K Upadhyay this morning got injured as Pakistan resorted to heavy unprovoked firing along international border in R S Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu,” an official here said.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Jammu Simrandeep Singh said that shelling opened up in Sai Kalan area also, adding, “Arnia also came under shelling from 0130 hrs. Since people were inside, no human casualties were reported but casualty of cattle numbers are expected.” Firing was still in progress, he added.