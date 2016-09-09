Pak proposes partnership with India on nuclear safety

Agencies, Islamabad

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has proposed a partnership on nuclear safety and security with India to boost the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The proposal, comes after Pakistan last month proposed a bilateral moratorium on testing of nuclear weapons which was related to its candidature for the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Mr Chaudhry, speaking at the inaugural session of a conference, ‘Assessing South Asia’s Nuclear Security’ yesterday said ‘ despite problems in their ties, the two countries have a special responsibility to cooperate in the field of nuclear security.

The two countries could share best practices, experience and expertise,” daily Dawn reported. Both the countries already have an agreement on nuclear accidents and an expert group on nuclear confidence building measures.

The two countries are also signatories to several international conventions, including those on nuclear safety, assistance in case of a nuclear accident or radiological emergency. Other experts who participated in the conference discussed different issues affecting strategic stability in South Asia.

Director South Asia at the Atlantic Council Bharat Gopalaswamy, who was also present at the conference, said, ‘the two countries had to deal with similar challenges related to nuclear stability, safety and security.’