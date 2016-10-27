Pak High Commission staffer detained on espionage charges

Agencies, New Delhi

The Delhi Police today detained a Pakistan High Commission official on espionage charges in the national capital. Two men from Rajasthan have been arrested for allegedly leaking documents to him. According to sources, the official was on Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit’s staff.

He was in possession of highly classified army-related documents. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Mohammed Akhtar. He was being tailed by Intelligence Bureau for over a week.

Reports said the External Affairs Ministry has summoned Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit.

The report on the high commission staffer has been sent to the External Affairs Ministry by the police. Further investigation is on.