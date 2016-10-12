Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Pak govt stands exposed as Dawn slams Nawaz Sharif for imposing ban on scribe

October 12, 2016 11:56 am

dawn

Agencies, Islamabad/New Delhi

Two days after Pakistan government imposed restrictions on journalist Cyril Almeida for exposing the rift between the civilian and the military leadership on tackling the menace of terrorism, the Editor of Dawn today took full responsibility of the news story, saying it was ‘verified, cross-checked and fact-checked’.

In a hard-hitting editorial, the paper slammed the Nawaz Sharif Government for placing its senior writer Almeida on the Exit Control List, under which he was banned to undertake foreign travel.
The Dawn had recently reported an extraordinary closed-door meeting between the top government and intelligence officials, where Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry briefed them on

