3:15 pm - Thursday October 27, 2016

Pak firing : BSF jawan martyred 6 civilians injured

October 27, 2016 1:57 pm

kashmir

Agencies, Jammu

A BSF jawan was martyred today and six civilians were injured in cross border firing by Pakistan that continued overnight in the R S Pura sector along this district.

“BSF Head Constable Jitender Kumar, of village Raxaul in Motihari district of Bihar suffered bullet injury in the Pak firing at forward Abdullian post of R S Pura sector this morning..,..he succumbed later while being taken to hospital,” police sources here said.

Six civilians also sustained injuries in the firing in Khopar Basti of RS Pura and all of them were admitted to hospital, the sources said.

