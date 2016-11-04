Pak Compulsion

The Pakistan under the pressure of terrorists outfits inside the country is forced to do something on the Line of Control. After the elimination Burhan Wani the Pakistan to show reaction issued statements and some activity on the borders.

The Indian Army in the policy of hot pursuit carried out surgical military strike inside the Pak held territory of Kashmir beyond Line of Control. The Pakistan was under further pressure of terror outfit to retaliate. Till now about 40 violations almost on regular basis are going on border. The infiltrators were nabbed or killed. But gun shelling fired across the Line by both side upto its range.

But it does not look like developing in war like situation. The bus traffic through the Aman Setu between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad is also continuing. The soldiers know the range of guns and launchers and keep away at safe distance.

The problem is not the shelling on Line of Control but at the political level. First the situation changed when Prime Minister Mrs.Indira Gandhi and Pakistan President Mr.Bhutto agreed and signed Simla Agreement with the provision that Kashmiri would be a bilateral matter between the two nations and UN demarcated ceasefire line would become Line of Control.

Now the Narendra Modi Government first tried to hold the talks with the Pakistan but all the time the Pakistan played diplomatic mischief and cunningness by trying to bring in anti-India elements into the talks as Third Party totally against the Simla Agreement.

Consequently the Modi Government decided that now there would never be talk with Pakistan on Kashmir issue as it was India’s internal matter. India asked Pakistan to inform when it would withdraw from part of Kashmir held by it.

Now Pakistan is keen to hold talks with India while for India it is a closed chapter. The Pakistan is in a fix without talks what else is supposed to done and this appears to be dead-end diplomatically. The question is war only option in this situation ?