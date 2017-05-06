Paani Sankalp initiated by BSSSities

Bhopal : The BSSS situated in 20 acres filled with trees and full of greenary is a perfect exmaple of an institution with proper guidance and fine social qualities within the students in the campus.

After having done good deeds in various fields, the students of BSSS took another initiative for helping the birds by setting up 50 clay pots all over the garden which would help the birds to quench their thirst and beat the scorching heat of summers.

This initiative was taken by a group named ‘SANKALP’ : A Step Towards Humanity. Shubham Hundet, Taranjeet Singh, Shine Koshy and Vishal Chouskey took the initiative and pledged to fetch pots twice a day. This initiative was appreciated by Examination Controller – Prof. T M Thomas.

He illustrated that our student are always ready to help whichever may the situation be. He also exclaimed that these type of works would be practiced in the future too. Prof. Manju Mehta said that the Students of BSSS Bhopal are always devoted to work with much vigor for the society and the needy.