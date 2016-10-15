Astro-Numerology

Shashikant Saxena – Astro-Numerologist

1

At workplace you will get help from colleagues and seniors. An important message is likely to convey happy news for entire family today. A sound financial position would give many options. A good day to express feeling to person you love secretly. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Violet

2

New projects may get disrupted at final stages. Domestic problems could cause some confusion. Careless attitude in financial matters may bring disappointment for you today. Partner may persist with demand to take romantic relations further today. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Red

3

There is need of introspection to succeed at work. You will be the star of attraction of family’s get-together today. Make sure that you make an investment on essential only. Need to handle partner’s mood swings with patience to save the relationship. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Green

4

Take senior’ help while recruiting staff today. Avoid legal intervention in family dispute. Profit remains below expectation. Don’t let romantic hurdles dishearten you. You need to be on guard against heart-related ailments. Trip will be a smooth affair. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Rose

5

You might find it difficult to manage subordinates today. Callous behavior could hurt sentiments of close relatives. Failure to carefully handle financial commitments brings monetary disappointments. Being revengeful towards partner will harm ties. Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Violet

6

High time to take on challenges at workplace to succeed. Try to solve family problems amicably today. You need to quickly quell desire to earn quick money. You will have to relive sweet memories to feel presence of partner in their absence today. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Purple

7

You may have to strive hard to achieve professional success. Don’t allow minor issues to vitiate harmonious atmosphere at home. Consider stocks and mutual funds for long-term investment. Partner’s demanding attitude could take you by surprise today. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Brown

8

You could be rewarded for sincere efforts with promotions. Playing with kids helps in getting rid of tensions. Earning unexpected profits from past investments is on cards. You will succeed in making love life exciting. Exercise helpful for diabetic patients. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Rose

9

Professional front may throw up challenges today. Your actions may create some tense moments at home. Rise in expenses could unbalance budget today. Disclosure of secret affair might create problems on romantic front. Overexposure to dust may harm you. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Shades of Blue