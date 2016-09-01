Astro-Numerology

Shashikant Saxena – Astro-Numerologist

1

You will be successful in completing targets before deadlines. Take help of family members to get rid of feeling of guilt. Wise investment brings financial satisfaction. Love may attain newer heights. Impatience on road may lead to dire consequences. Lucky Number: 7 LuckyColour: Lemon

2

Professional front is likely to be smooth today. Students need to strike a balance between studies and outdoor activities to please parents. Improvement in finances helps writ off old debts. Lack of enthusiasm in love affair is likely to make it a dull affair. Lucky Number: 18 LuckyColour: Dark Red

3

Challenges at workplace will make you tougher professionally. Prolong tensions in marital life could force to take drastic step. The day requires taking a special care of financial needs. Rebuking partner on unnecessary demands would invest in relations. Lucky Number: 15 LuckyColour: Sea Green

4

Tough assignment at workplace would bring out the best in you. Don’t forget to pay heed parental advice in order to succeed. You may be benefited by investing in open-ended equities. Separation from partner could bring romantic front a standstill. Lucky Number: 9 LuckyColour: Sandy Brown

5

It is time to provide occasions where employees can get into informal interaction. Children may create a mountain out of a molehill today. You are likely to notice an increase in household asset values. Promising romantic day as cupid is on your side. Lucky Number: 1 LuckyColour: Light Pink

6

For some transfer chances could arise which might bring distress. The company of family gives a solace, besides relieving from anxiety. Avoid running after new money-spinning schemes. Take the help of flattery to infuse a new life in romantic affair. Lucky Number: 22 LuckyColour: Sky Blue

7

You are likely to face some tense period after argument with senior officers. Enjoying children’s company would acquaint with their therapeutic powers. Tireless effort brings monetary gains. Romantic front would inspire to take bold initiatives. Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: White

8

Your adaptability to adjust in all situations is key to success at work. Domestic tension is likely to put you in dilemma today. You don’t find it difficult to achieve financial stability. Love life would blossom as you plan a nice pleasure trip with partner today. Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colours: Chocolate

9

Betterment awaits for banking professionals. Children would contribute in maintain the harmonious atmosphere in home. Make sure you avoid compromising on financial issues. Strange behavior of romantic partner is likely to confuse you. Lucky Number: 22 LuckyColour: Turquoise