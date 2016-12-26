Over 900 LPG cylinders explode in fire in Karnataka

Agencies, Bengaluru

More than 900 LPG cylinders exploded in a fire accident that took place in front of a HP godown near Chintamani in Kolar District in the early hours of today. Panic prevailed following the massive blast as cylinders continued to explode for more than two hours. No casualty reported.

Police said that the pieces of cylinder had also fallen on a neighbouring school building. Six fire fighters were pressed into service to extinguish the fire. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Dipti Adtiya Kanade, who rushed to the spot had banned movement of people as well as vehicles around the blast spot.

Two LPG cylinder loaded trucks and one Balero vehicle parked were completely burnt in the fire. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and HP officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police have registered a case and investigating.