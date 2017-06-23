Over 6 crore saplings to be planted in one day in state

Bhopal : Widespread preparations are in progress for plantation of over 6 crore saplings in a single day on coming July 2 in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today reviewed this ambitious programme at the ministry. He said that participation of every section of society must be ensured in this great campaign for conservation of environment.

Intensive monitoring of district-wise preparations should be undertaken. Chief Secretary B.P. Singh was present at the meeting. Chief Minister Chouhan said that a work plan of all 24 districts on the banks of the Narmada should be made. Route charts should be prepared for availability and transport of plants. Information about daily progress should be taken from every department engaged in the work.

Participation of public representatives of all categories, religious, social and political workers, students, government employees, non-government organizations must take part in plantation. Work plan of who will take part, where and how they will reach the plantation venue should be made in every district.

Officers of various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, forest and other related departments should visit the area and get the preparations done. It was told at the meeting that nearly 4 crore 80 lakh pits have been dug for plantation in the districts and the remaining pits will be dug by coming June 25.

Arrangement of saplings has been made in all the districts. About 2.5 lakh Vriksh Sevaks have been registered in the districts and the registration work is in progress. Additional Chief Secretary Forest Deepak Khandekar, Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development R. S. Julaniya, Principal Secretary Agriculture Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretaries to Chief Minister Ashok Vernawal and S.K. Mishra and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Animesh Shukla were present at the meeting.