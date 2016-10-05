Over 500 businessmen, politicians to participate in India Economic Summit

Agencies, New Delhi

The annual India Economic Summit, which will begin here tomorrow is expected to deliberate on every aspects of Indian economy. Over 500 business and political leaders including top policymakers and CEOs will take part in the two-day conclave which this year will have a special focus on its theme ‘Fostering an Inclusive India through Digital Transformation’.

During the Summit, opinion leaders from government, business and academia will hold a frank and forward-looking discussion about India’s innovation economy, its prospects for growth and the challenges it is likely to face. The co-chairs of this year’s Summit are, Johan C Aurik, Global Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board, A T Kearney, USA; Gita Gopinath, Professor of Economics, Harvard University, USA; Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog; John Rice, Vice-Chairman, GE, USA and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, One 97 Communications.

Three key topics for this year’s programme are Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution; Driving Sustainable and Equitable Growth and improving the Ease of Doing Business. The 2016 India Economic Summit will also explore issues while engaging the global multi-stakeholder community of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for action and impact. According to WEF, this year’s summit comes at an important juncture as India is the fastest-growing G-20 economy just as the world is entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to Chandrajit Banerjee, Director-General of the CII, “India’s economy is widely expected to grow at around 8 per cent in the medium term. Identifying the right policies so that we sustain this growth rate for a generation would be key to achieving the development expectations of our country.” In 1991, the then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh started economic liberalisation which is still continuing. All the successive governments have followed the path shown by him and the result has been positive so far.

Economists and leaders are of the opinion that with a strong demographic dividend, a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and a large domestic market, the time is right for India’s economy to soar. But the question remains that what next ? After 25 years of the beginning of the liberalisation era, India is yet to complete the process. There are many things to be done. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) both projected a robust 7.5 per cent growth for 2016 and 2017. Still there are many hurdles in the way and India is looking for the solutions.

There are many challenges. Exports are not picking up and job creation is still a big challenge for the policy makers. A good infrastructure is yet to be built up. The pace of reform is still not satisfactory for investors as they feel that more steps are required in this field. In the given Scenario, the two-day annual event will take up all these issues and look for the solutions and measures to be taken up in next few years.