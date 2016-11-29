Oppn disrupts LS over note ban, I-T Bill ; House adjourned till noon

Agencies, New Delhi

The Lok Sabha was today adjourned twice during Question Hour as the Opposition again created ruckus on its demand for acceptance of its adjournment motion for discussion on demonetisation and also raised the issue of the Income Tax amendment bill introduced yesterday.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 1100 hrs, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to say something on the the Bill that give an opportunity to those with unaccounted money to disclose their income by December 30 with 50 per cent tax on it, and with 85 per cent tax if disclosure was not voluntarily made till March 31.

However, the Speaker said she would take up the matter in Zero Hour, following which members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, the Left and other Opposition parties took to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

The ruckus created by them finally forced the Speaker to adjourn the House till 1130 hrs. But when the House reassembled at 1130 hrs, the noisy scenes were again created by the Opposition, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hrs.