Open forum ‘Are Actors Losing Control due to Changing Technologies?’ held at IFFI

Panaji: An Open Forum on ‘Are Actors Losing Control due to Changing Technologies?’ was held at the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday.

The forum was attended by Pierre Assouline, French Filmmaker, Shyam G K filmmaker from Bengaluru, Swastik Chaudhary, Oriyan Film maker, Amartya Bhattcharya, Bengali filmmaker and Deb Kamal Ganguly, Faculty, FTII.

Amartya Bhattcharaya in his opening remark said actors must not take control over cinema. Performing art is very primary because technology is never a replacement of human feelings.

While narrating the experience about film making Mr Bhattcharaya said he completed a film ‘Benaras-the unexplored attachments’ with DSLR camera and that won National Cinematography award. He said abuse of the technology was main challenge and not the use of technology.

Deb Kamal Ganguly, Faculty, FTII, said important aspect in a film was ‘acting’ and technology was supplementary part of it. ‘We have replaced voice of actors long ago but not emotions and sentiments, which we see onscreen is ‘pro-filmic reality’ means we see that happens in front of camera.

‘Idea of stardom’ changes every decade,’ he said. French filmmaker Pierre Assouline said that new technologies were the means to control commercial cinema. Cinema was not for highlighting an actor but to tell the story, he added. Oriya filmmaker Swastik Chaudhary said there was always an opportunity to break conventions.