Only Srinagar to Jammu traffic on Kashmir highway

Agencies, Srinagar

Only one-way traffic continued for the second day on Sunday on the national highway, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, to allow smooth movement of vehicles carrying darbar move officials and record to winter capital, Jammu.

The civil secretariat, including the office of Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and top bureaucrats, were closed in winter capital, Srinagar, on Friday. However, other offices were closed on Saturday.

The offices will reopen in winter capital, Jammu, on November 6. To allow smooth movement of vehicles carrying move officials and office record, the traffic police had decided to allow only Srinagar to Jammu traffic on October 28 and 29.

No vehicle was allowed from Jammu to Kashmir for the second day today, a traffic police official told UNI. He said normal traffic will ply on the highway from Monday. However, there will be again one way traffic from Srinagar to Jammu on November 4 and 5 to allow hassle- free movement of employees to rejoin their duties in winter capital from November 6.

‘We have allowed only vehicles carrying darbar move employees, record besides other passenger vehicle,’ he said, adding that trucks and other heavy vehicles will be allowed in the afternoon.

However, he said, light vehicles are plying from both sides on historic 86-km-long Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region. Heavy vehicle will ply from Shopian to Rajouri on Sunday.