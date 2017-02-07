Only one-way traffic to ply from Srinagar to Jammu on Kashmir highway

Agencies, Srinagar

Only one-way traffic will ply on the 300-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only road linking the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country. The highway was partially reopened last afternoon after remaining closed for the past four days due to fresh snowfall and multiple landslides and shooting stones.

Today vehicles will ply from Kashmir to Jammu, a traffic police official told UNI, adding that no vehicle will be allowed from the opposite direction. The highway was closed on February 2 following heavy snowfall and landslides and shooting stones at about a dozen places. However, in between some stranded vehicles were cleared after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) put into service more than a dozen sophisticated machine and men to clear the landslides and snow.

However, there were massive landslides between Ramban and Ramsu again forcing authorities to shut the highway completely. Light passenger vehicles were allowed from Jammu to Srinagar yesterday in the afternoon after BRO put through the highway for one-way. However, no heavy vehicle was allowed, the official sources said. Though authorities announced traffic will ply from Srinagar to Jammu today but only passenger vehicles were allowed to move.

There are more than 2,000 trucks and oil tankers, mostly empty and loaded with fruits stranded at Lavadora and other places on this side of the Jawahar tunnel, sources said adding that once light passenger vehicles are cleared , heavy vehicles would be allowed to move towards Jammu. Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Shafqat Watali said that only one-way traffic is allowed on the highway as the road at several places is very narrow where only one vehicle can pass.

There is still threat of landslides and shooting stones, he said. Mr Watali said that all passengers and drivers are requested to contact Police Control Room (PCR) and Traffic Control Room (TCR) before undertaking journey on the highway.

The highway was frequently blocked due to snow and landslides since January 6 when first heavy snowfall was experienced in the valley after more than six month long dry spell. January recorded highest snowfall during the past three decades. Closure of the highway resulted in shortage of essentials, particularly vegetables and meat and chicken in the valley.