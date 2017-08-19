Only formality no facility at Rajendra Hospital Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh : Formality is being done in the name of facilities at Rajendra govt. hospital. The paitents tell the prescribed medicines do not give relief. The doctors advises them to take branded medicines for fast relief. The number of paitents is increasing in Rajendra govt. hospital and the number of doctors are decreasing. The doctors work at this hospital for 3-4 years and when they become famous, they go to any private hospital.

The condition of govt. hospitals is becoming similar to that of the govt. schools and private schools, those who are able to afford private hospitals never goes to govt. hospitals and prefer private hospital for better treatment.

There are many hospitals who do not have the permission to conduct DNC but still they conduct DNC. No doctor is interested in the problem or disease of the paitent instead of diagnosing the paitent, the doctor advises the paitent to go to some private hospital or else they refer the paitent to Jhansi. The private hospitals take arbitrary price from the paitents and the government is unable to control it.

The drip which costs just Rs.18 is sold at Rs.500 in private hospitals and in this profession, the medicines woth Rs.10 are sold at Rs.100. The medicines are taken out of the wrappers and sold openly, according to their colour, no one cares about the quality or expiry date. When a person completes his MBBS or MS and becomes a doctor, he is fully dedicated towards helping people, giving proper treatment but as soon the doctor comes under the influence of private hospitals, the only thing he cares is about making money.

The government doctors are migrating towards private hospitals and are changing the mindset of people towards the government hospitals and are telling them to go to private hospitals for better treatment.