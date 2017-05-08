Only bullets can’t solve Naxal issue, integrated approach needed : Rajanth

Agencies, New Delhi

Calling for a multi-pronged strategy to tackle Left Wing Extremism, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today warned the extremists that democracy will not be allowed to be held hostage by guns.

The Home Minister, however, also said only ‘silver bullets’ were not a solution to the issue.

‘There was need of coordination and command at all levels to tackle the Naxal violence,’ Mr Singh said while chairing a meeting of Chief Ministers of 10 LWE-affected states.

The meeting is taking place close on the heels of Sukma incident in Chhattisgarh in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed in an ambush.

He said there was need of having fool-proof measures to prevent Sukma-like incidents.