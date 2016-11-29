Online application can be given in revenue courts

Bhopal : Disputed partition, mutation, demarcation beside any other matter related to Revenue Court can be registered online. Status of the cases can also be viewed online. Minister for Revenue, Science and Technology Umashankar Gupta gave this information in a review meeting of departmental schemes held at Mantralaya.

Gupta has told to put up information related boards at all the Collectorates and Tahsils. Gupta mentioned that refresher course should be organized for all the patwaris and revenue inspectors. Course of training should be prepared in accordance to the latest changes. He said to make training arrangements for patwaris at district level and select the place till December 31. Area to be Measured by satellite Imagery Revenue Minister Gupta informed that the area will be measured by satellite imagery now.

This digital measurement will record actual position of the area. This will not change the position of the land but little difference can be seen in the figures registered in khasras. Gupta said to make efforts so that farmers get copy of khasra-khatoni at their home itself. Complete work within stipulated time related to make majras and tolas as revenue gram. Maps of 47 map-less villages should be made at the earliest.

Gupta told the officials to prepare proposal for two machines at each revenue inspector level for land demarcation. Provide training to all the revenue officers to operate machines. Initiate action soon to fill the vacant posts of various cadres. Secretary Revenue G.P. Shrivastva, Commissioner Land Records M.k. Agarwal and Additional Secretary Revenue Rajendra Singh were present in the meeting.