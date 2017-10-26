One more national award to MP tourism

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Tourism received one more prestigious national award. The occasion was the valedictory function of ‘Paryatan Parva’ organised at Rajpath Lawn situated in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism was chosen for best participation and organising different activities during ‘Paryatan Parva’ across the country by Tourism Department of the Government of India.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley gave away this prestigious award to secretary to Chief Minister and tourism, Hari Ranjan Rao in New Delhi today evening. Noteworthy is that as per the scheduled announced by Tourism Ministry of the Government of India, Paryatan Parva was celebrated between October 5 and 25 across the country.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed district collectors to hold different activities during ‘Paryatan Parva’through video conference in Madhya Pradesh. Minister of state for tourism (independent charge) Surendra Patwa made an appeal for maximum participation in making the event successful.

Meetings of District Tourism Promotion Council were held in district under the chairmanship of district in-charge ministers during this period. Prestigious Jal-Mahotsav was inaugurated in Hanumantia during ‘Paryatan Parva’ in Madhya Pradesh. Different cultural, adventurous programmes and contests were organised at tourist spots and in districts.

Programmes were held during this at different places including Bhopal, Orchha, Panchmarhi, Khajuraho, Bargi, Bhedaghat, Jabalpur, Gwalior. It was active contribution of district administrations in all districts, district tourism promotion council and hotels of tourism corporation and other units all successful events in ‘Paryatan Parv’.