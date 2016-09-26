Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
One day workshop “Manthan Se Behatar Aapda Prabandhan” concluded

September 26, 2016 10:12 am

Bhopal : A one day workshop “Manthan Se Behatar Aapda Prabandhan” was organized focusing subjects like disaster management during flood and to prepare policy keeping in view rainfall in coming years by the State Disaster Management Authority. Information about difficulties related to disaster management was given by the officers of the districts in the workshop.

Vice Chairman of Disaster Management Institute Nandan Dubey said that disaster related arrangements must be kept ready. He mentioned that loss to life was very little in Japan as the people are well informed about the disaster. Vice Chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Surendra Singh lauded the flood disaster management activities of the employees and laid emphasis on pre warning of disaster and for making well planned action plan.

Director General Home Guards Vijay Kumar Singh said that proper arrangements should be made keeping in view the necessities of the future disasters. Secretary Home D. P. Gupta said that Rs. 50 lakh each to all the districts were distributed for disaster management. He informed that disaster management advisors are being appointed at state and district level. Officers of the concerned departments were present in the workshop.

