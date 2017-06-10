The Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said the level of violence in Kashmir need to be brought down for any meaningful dialogue on the issues among the stake holders. The Indian Army is ready for a “two and a half war” with the Pakistan, China and stone pelters.

He said the 17 strike corps are being raised specifically for mountain warfare. The Line of Control in Kashmir continue to be hot and every day infiltrators are being killed. On June 8 Army killed 7 terrorists. This year uptill now 38 infiltrating terrorists shot dead. Only in 4 southern district in the Velley there are such disturbances.

Rest of the state, the Ladakh and Jammu are peaceful. The impression that entire Kashmir is burning is far from the truth. The Pakistan also knows it well that it can never get or hold Buddhishth Ladakh and Dogra Hindu Jammu. That is why it calls the Kashmir unfinished agenda of Partition. With this tag on its Kashmir outlook it is quite clear that Kashmir be divided on communal lines of being Hindu and Muslim as the state of Bengal and Punjab and Assam were divided on the ratio of Hindu Muslim population in 1947.

The anti-Indian elements of Kashmir harassed the Hindu population to leave the Valley at the dictate of then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The Modi Government has declared its policy that it would secure resettlement of Kashmiri Pandit back in safe conditions well protected for all time to come. One question the Hurriat leader Gilani and Yaseen avoid to answer that if they believe in Kashmir of all the people living there why they had been driven out Kashmiri Pandit for being Hindus.

To thwarts the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits there, they are intentionally keeping the situation hot up with violent in Valley. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has discovered that separatist Muslim leader like Gilani, Yaseen Malik and their organization Hurriat, Lashkar-e-Taiba are on the pay roll of Pakistan and directive to raise army of stone pelters as wages.

The Army has now taken composite view of the foreign militant infiltrator and the stone pelters on the Army and the nation has now decided come what may the infiltrators, and their supports here be wiped out. Pakistan is worried Baluchistan is also agitating for “Azad” Baluchistan into plea of Pakistan supporting “Azadi” in Kashmir. One this certainty that Mr.Modi is firm that no more talks on Kashmir with Pakistan. The exchange of fire in borders and infiltration have become every day affairs and Army Chief General Rawat has said “we are ready”.