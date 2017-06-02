OMG! Sunny had a narrow escape

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone had a narrow escape as the private plane was was carrying the 35-year-old star, her husband Daniel Weber and her crew almost crashed in a remote location in Maharashtra.

The actress tweeted about her death-defying experience. The plane ‘almost’ crashed due to bad weather, but according to her the pilot managed to avert the tragedy. The ‘Laila Main Laila’ star put out a series of tweets talking about the incident.

In the video which she shot on her way back home, one can see the actress trying to be cheerful and put the incident behind them. One can also see Daniel saying “We are alive!” in the video. She also thanked the pilots for doing an ‘amazing job’. She explained why she appeared to be so happy in the video.