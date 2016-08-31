Now Kerry talks about intolerance

Agencies, New Delhi

Touching a raw nerve, US Secretary of State John Kerry today said polarisation anywhere is not good as it reflects intolerance, frustration with governance. Interacting with students at IIT, Delhi, Mr Kerry said, “We have to respect rights of all our citizens irrespective of creed and allow them to protest in peace without fear that they will be jailed for speaking.”

He said beauty of India and the US was the history of making the impossible a reality. “This is a country with remarkable ethnic, religious complexity. A lot of people thought it was impossible to make the largest middle class. Our two nation’s possibilities are limitless. I look forward to what America and India can achieve together,” he said. Mr Kerry said his country wants India to move faster in two areas.

He said India has to improve regulatory process and bureaucracy needs to be streamlined and effective. “It has to become a partner in making decisions, not an expert in setting up roadblocks,” he said. On the issue of terrorism, he continued to push Pakistan to act against the menace.

“It’s clear that Pakistan has work to do in order to push harder against its indigenous groups,” he said, adding that the US has been urging Pakistan to crack down on terror camps. ‘We have talked about the sanctuaries in the country.

Pakistanis have suffered greatly from terrorism. 50,000 Pakistanis have been killed as a result of terrorism. They must work with us to help clear sanctuary of bad actors, ” said Mr Kerry.