Now, BJP counters Rs 1 crore bribery charge with ‘Cash-for-Vote’ scam of 2008

Agencies, New Delhi

Under attack for allegedly bribing one Gujarat Patidar community leader with a bribe of Rs 1 crore to make him join the saffron outfit, the ruling BJP on Monday dismissed the charge and said “truth” cannot be hidden as it is the Congress that has always flourished with the politics of “falsehood and corruption”.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters at party headquarters that the Congress has indulged into these practices in the past too and no less than a forum like the Lok Sabha was hit with such an episode.

“Sachai chhup nahi sakti…. (Truth cannot be hidden),” Mr Prasad told reporters answering a question on the latest allegation against BJP that has gone viral in electronic medium and on social networking sites.

Mr Prasad maintained that while there is talk about Rs 1 crore bribe being given to Narendra Patel, what is being shown before cameras is only Rs 10 lakh. “So, where has the rest of the money gone ?” he asked.

To a question, he further said the matter related to violation of laws – wherein any individual cannot take currency (cash) worth more than Rs 2 lakh, adding that “the matter can be looked into”.

Narendra Patel, convenor for the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti in Gujarat, has claimed to have joined the BJP on Sunday but he later alleged that one Varun Patel had offered him a bribe of Rs 1 crore on behalf of the saffron party.

Mr Patel has since then told journalists that he had decided to take the money and expose BJP. As per new rules, no individual can do any transaction in cash component for more than Rs 2 lakh and if the law enforcing agencies insist, the individual now has to deposit Rs 20 lakh (double the amount of cash displayed) with the Income Tax department.

Mr Prasad said, “I also feel, the question about law taking its course you are asking me, should be posted to the gentleman and others associated with him”.