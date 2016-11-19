Nov 8 decision has attacked four ‘asuras’ : Parrikar

Agencies, Panaji

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar has said fake currencies with face value of thousands of crore of rupees was being sent in to de-stablise India but ‘bombshell’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 has attacked four ‘asuras’ — black money, corrupt wealth, terror money and drug money.

Addressing an election rally at Thivim village, around 20 km away from here, last night, he said thousands of crore, which even could be a lakh crore, was being sent to the country. ‘Our enemy was trying to corrode our economy by sending the fake notes from Bangladesh, Nepal, Kashmir borders and from other routes.

It is not just about carrying out small strikes in Kashmir and killing people, but they are carrying out attacks on the economy too,” he said. Mr Parrikar said the four ‘asuras’ were hurting the country. One reason for terrorism in Kashmir, North East and problem of Naxalites is the supply of such type of money which also includes fake currency notes.

Fake currency notes coming from Pakistan was not new but the announcement on November 8 had thrown all the fake notes out of circulation. Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and other party members were present on the occasion. State Assembly elections in Goa are due to be held early next year.