Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral : Rishi Kapoor

Agencies, New Delhi

Slamming the actors of the present generation for skipping the funeral of veteran actor and MP Vinod Khanna, Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has said he is ‘Very very angry’ with today’s so-called stars. In a series of tweets, Rishi, who was one of these contemporaries of Vinod Khanna, said the modern generation of stars should learn to respect senior actors. ‘Shameful.

Not ONE actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna’s funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect. Why this? Including mine and thereafter.When I die, I must be prepared.None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so called stars,’ Rishi Kapoor tweeted.

In this context, he clarified that his son Ranbir and wife Neetu were out of India and hence could not attend the last rites of the veteran actor. ‘Yes it has been expressed earlier on social media my wife and Ranbir are out of the country. Would never had been reason not to be there,’ he said.

In this context, he lamented that many from the present generation attended a party hosted by Priyanka Chopra but could not find time for Vinod Khanna’s funeral. ‘Angry. Met so many chamcha people last night at Priyanka Chopra’s do last night. Few at Vinod’s. So angry with them,’ he said. Vinod Khanna died yesterday after a long battle with cancer.