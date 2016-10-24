Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Not a Fuddu at the Box Office

October 24, 2016 11:28 am

Fuddu that released all over India this Friday 14th October, 2016 has been receiving genuine and amazing reviews from the audiences and Indian film critics for its sweet and simple content. Also the film has been supported by the Bollywood brigade.

The film portrays an emotional turmoil faced by a boy who has just arrived from Banaras to Mumbai city. He is disturbed to see how so many people live in cramped houses.His entire world tilts upside down when his wife leaves him for reasons which are untrue.

His family too discards him. The film didn’t have a very good opening but has gradually picked up and has managed to touch the box office collection to 4.6 cr. Amongst the other films released on 14th October, Fuddu has had a decent collection.

