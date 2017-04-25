Non-agri income of farmers must be taxed : NITI Aayog

Agencies, New Delhi

NITI Aayog today advocated for taxing the farmers’ non-agriculture income so that the tax net could get widened. Briefing the mediapersons on the ‘Draft Action Agenda for Three Years’, member of the NITI Aayog, Bibek Bebroy, said that as on date those living in the rural areas or in the villages claim all their income as agriculture income and no tax is levied on them.

He claimed that all their income may not be the agricultural income and it must be tax at the same threshold applicable to people living in urban areas and paying tax on the non-agriculture income.

But he refused to elaborate whether it is a part of the 3-year agenda of the NITI Aayog or Aayog will include this in its 7-year or 15-year vision documents. Earlier, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya, released the ‘Draft Action Agenda for Three Years’ and said that this will help the farmers in doubling their income by 2022.