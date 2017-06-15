No Time or No Offers in Telugu ?

Actress Nikki Galrani, who made her Tollywood debut with Sunil’s disastrous film ‘Krishnashtami’, has claimed that she has yet to sign her second Telugu film because she doesn’t have time for Tollywood.

Does it sound convincing? Nikki claimed that she has been so busy with Tamil and Malayalam films that she couldn’t take time out to sign Telugu films.

Her claim of being busy in neighboring film industries is true since she has done around 20 films in the past four years. The question is, would she have rejected Telugu films and opted for a Malayalam or Tamil film in case if she had to choose one?