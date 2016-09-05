No talks with Pak, but doors open for dialogue with Kashmiris : Rajnath

Agencies, Srinagar

Rejecting talks with Pakistan to restore normalcy in the valley, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said this was India’s internal matter and there is no need to drag an outsider. However, the Union Home Minister said, “Not only our doors, but our windows are also open for Kashmiris, who want to talk.”

Referring to Hurriyat Conference(HC) leaders’ yesterday’s refusal to meet the All-Party-Delegation (APD), which is on a two-day visit to ease the volatile situation in Kashmir, Mr Singh said this was neither ‘Kashmriyat’ nor ‘Insaniyat'(Humanity). “As they (separatists) don’t want to talk, it is not even ‘jamhuriat’ (democracy),” he added.

“Some members of the delegation went to meet Hurriyat leaders. We neither said yes or no for it. After those people returned, I can say that they(separatists) did not show Kashmiriyat or Insaniyat.

The people attempted to talk to them, but they refused,” he said. Meanwhile, reiterating that Kashmir was an integral part of India, he said, “We are willing to speak with anyone who wants peace in Kashmir and the Centre and state are working to alleviate the situation here.”

“There is no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir is, has been and will be an integral part of India, Mr Singh told reporters here when the APD was leaving for winter capital, Jammu this afternoon. Asked if Government of India (GoI) will talk to Pakistan on Kashmir situation, Mr Singh said this is India’s internal matter and he is speaking to his countrymen.

“There is no need to drag outsiders into the internal matter of the country,” Mr Singh said. Asserting that Parliament is very serious about the prevailing situation in the Kashmir valley, he said the Centre and state governments are of the view that situation in Kashmir needed to improve. In reply to a question, he said, “We did not say yes or no to delegation members who wanted to meet the separatists on individual capacity.”

‘My advice to all those who are continuing violence is that talks are the only way to address all issues’. Asked about Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s letter to separatists inviting them for talks with APD, the Union Home Minister said he was aware of the letter. However, he did not say whether it was approved by the Centre or BJP, a coalition partner in the state.