No specific reason behind doing women-centric films : Rekha Rana

Agencies, Panaji

Rekha Rana, lead actress of ‘Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai’ feature film nominated for Oscars in best film Category for 89th Academy awards in Los Angeles, US, has said that there was no specific reason behind her doing women-oriented films. In an interview to UNI, she said, ‘I was doing theatre with Dinesh Thakur.

I was auditioned for my film Tara. I had no idea that I am going to do more of this kind of films. But as an actor, it is a good opportunity where you can perform. You have a role to play a character which is strong. On why she choose her debut film ‘Ab Hoga Dharna Unlimited’ released in 2012, she said, ‘I liked the concept and that was the reason I chose it. That time social activist Anna Hazare was a big hype. With me there were many artists like Milind Gunaji, Mustaq Khan, Ehshan Qureshi.’

On her guru in the industry, she said, ‘My film industry guru was Dinesh Thakur. I have learnt a lot from him. My new guru is Oscar Award winning producer Mark Bache from France. ‘ When asked what does she prefer- film or theatre, she said, ‘I like both theatre and film. In fact facing live audience is different thing for an actor as there is no take. It like one take, one shot and do your best. In films you have liberty to perform again. But I personally when I give my first take that’s the most genuine. Its real one which comes from my heart. After that my mind works.

Something which comes instantly that is the best.’ Rana said she was not much inclined towards doing regional films. Rana, who is the brand ambassador for South African NGO called ‘Star NGO’ and ‘Save Our Women’ Campaign, said government should pay more attention towards girls education. ‘The government should pay more attention to education because I think with education only, we can bring out some change.

But there should be change at social level also and there should not be discrimination with girls at home. There should be more schools in the country, specially remote areas. Women should be educationally empowered first,’ she said. She said she chooses her films after reading scripts. ‘I think like an artist. If I like a project then only I want to be part of that.

My mind is not that commercial that I want to do a project for money. I want to do good roles, good films, films with good message,’ she said. The actor said she did not find any problem with censor board. She also said that she had not faced any problem of less payment compared to male actors as she was doing all women- oriented films. ‘I am lucky till today. Lets see in future.

I hope I will establish so much that we both should get equally,’ she chuckled. She said would like to work with Imtiaz Ali and Amir Khan. ‘I like films of both of them. Its my wish to work with Amir Khan. I like the way he works in his films, ‘ she said. The actress said among her contemporaries she likes work of Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. ‘I like work of Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Katrina works really hard.

There are lot of foreign actresses who want to work in the film industry but do not succeed. Priyanka is our gem, our proud. She is making us proud by working in American TV series and doing a lot over there,’ she said, adding one has to enter the industry with a positive mindset and has to be strong, not ready to give up. ‘Do not break you confidence. You have to trust yourself, then only others will trust you,’ she said. Besides ‘Ab Hoga Dharna Unlimited’, Rana has done films like ‘Tara: The journey of love and passion’ and ‘Yahan Amina Bikti Hai’.