No respite from ordeal at ATMs, queues get shorter at banks

The cash crunch continued at ATMs today on the 11th day after government’s surprising demonetisation move, even as the restrictions imposed on exchange of currencies except for senior citizens brought in some relief at the banks.

Authorities announced yesterday that all banks on November 19, will serve only their respective customers and will not exchange the old ‘banned’ Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes from customers of other banks.

The restrictions, however, were not applicable on senior citizens.

There was an atmosphere of comparative relief in banks and many customers lauded the patience with which bankers were discharging their duties. A section of elderly citizens thanked government for special consideration of their case.

“It is good that the government thought of elderly citizens. We suffered immensely during last 10 days,” said a retired government servant Vipin Nair.

However, general refrain was against the cash shortage at ATMs.

“I came and stood outside the ATM in East Delhi market at around 0800 hrs and had to wait for four hours. Many ATMs in the area are not functioning,” remarked 55-year-old Jitendra Sharma.

Meanwhile, the government also ordered that the exchange limit has already been less reduced to Rs 2,000 to ease some pressure on cash demand.

To avoid repeat customers, banks at many places are applying indelible ink mark on fingers of people who are exchanging notes.

Home makers in many parts of the city are complaining about inconveniences faced in purchasing milk, vegetables, medicines due to currency shortage especially small denomination notes.

“Even medical shops are not entertaining customers with high denomination notes as they do not not have adequate small currency notes. They insist that we do shopping for the entire amount of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. This is also not fair,” complained Namita Verma, an housewife.

Standing in an ATM queue in Mayur Vihar, a college student Kumar Asheem Poddar said, “It has been two hours already. I don’t know how much more time it will take”.

Various reports suggested that cash shortage has hit informal and small businesses like vegetable vendors and ‘dhabas’ those use cash and mostly survive on day-to-day business.

There have been also reports of shortage of daily labourers in construction and other activities.

For other purposes like weddings, the central government has allowed withdrawals of cash up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Similarly, farmers with their valid papers have been allowed Rs 50,000 withdrawal.