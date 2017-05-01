No one will be deprived of house, Dr. Mishra Lays Foundation of Houses for Mandi Employees at Datia

Bhopal : Minister for Public Relations, Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Narottam Mishra laid foundation of houses to be constructed for mandi employees at a cost of Rs. One crore 60 lakh in Krishi Upaj Mandi premises at Datia today. Vikram Singh Bundela was present on the occasion.

Dr. Mishra mentioned that the state government is committed to provide suitable house to each person in the state. It is our priority that housing facility should be provided to the government employees also. The state government is making effort to provide suitable houses to the mandi employees so that while living comfortably they could work in the interest of the farmers.

Dr. Mishra further said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also a son of farmer. Besides farmers’ welfare he is contemplating towards houses for government employees involved in the welfare of the farmers. He mentioned that quarters for doctors and staff, houses for police personnel and for bidi workers have been constructed in Datia.

Mentioning about development works being carried out in Datia, Vice Chairman Text Book Corporation Avdhesh Nayak said that houses for government employees are being constructed in the district due to the efforts of the Public Relations Minister Dr. Mishra.