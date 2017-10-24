No one stopped Cong to move court against EC on “delay” for Gujarat polls: BJP

Agencies, New Delhi

The BJP on Monday challenged Congress and any other party or stake holders to move the court of law against the Election Commission for alleged “delay” in announcing poll dates for Gujarat.

“No one stops them…..,” Union Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here answering a question on Congress threats that the Opposition party can move the court of law if the poll panel further delays announcing the poll calendar for the western state. But, he said, the attack against Election Commission is both “scandalous and unfair”.

Mr Prasad, who has earlier too defended poll panel decision not to announce dates for Gujarat polls along with Himachal Pradesh, yet again said the EC is acting as per the powers under its jurisdiction. He said poll dates can be announced by the Election Commission and code of conduct would apply for 45 days.

Mr Prasad also maintained that it was not in fairness of things for the Congress party to slam the poll panel as only in August, they did get justice with regard the hyped Rajya Sabha poll of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The EC has already announced election calendar for Himachal Pradesh and voting in the Congress-ruled hilly state will take place on November 9.

The term of Gujarat assembly ends on January 22, 2018 while for Himachal Pradesh it is January 7. Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti has recently cited relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected in Gujarat as one of the principal factors that influenced the decision to delay poll announcement in the state.

To a question on new law being enacted in Rajasthan that would protect serving and former judges, magistrates and other officials from corruption charges, Mr Prasad said, “while I am yet to study the draft law in details.

I told the new Bill only seeks to protect officials from wrong and false complaints”. Apparently, it has been found that nearly 73 per cent of corruption complaints in Rajasthan have been false, he said.