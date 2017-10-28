‘No one can recreate Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai’: Vidya Balan

The keenly awaited Vidya Balan-starrer “Tumhari Sulu” pays a tribute to Sridevi’s iconic song “Hawa Hawai” from “Mr. India”. The film has an office party scene where the characters played by Vidya (Sulu), Neha Dhupia (Maria) and RJ Malishka (Albeli Anjali) are dancing to the tunes of the erstwhile Kavita Krishnamurthy track.

The gratifying part is that the original vocals of Kavita have not been altered. However, Vidya, a well-known Sridevi fan in real life, is quick to point out that the new “Hawa Hawai 2.0” is not a remake or attempt to recreate the original. It is a fun, uptempo moment in the film where the trio gets to dance on a song that they all have enjoyed listening to while growing up.