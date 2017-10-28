Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
10:16 am - Sunday October 29, 2017

‘No one can recreate Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai’: Vidya Balan

October 28, 2017 6:22 pm

The keenly awaited Vidya Balan-starrer “Tumhari Sulu” pays a tribute to Sridevi’s iconic song “Hawa Hawai” from “Mr. India”. The film has an office party scene where the characters played by Vidya (Sulu), Neha Dhupia (Maria) and RJ Malishka (Albeli Anjali) are dancing to the tunes of the erstwhile Kavita Krishnamurthy track.

The gratifying part is that the original vocals of Kavita have not been altered. However, Vidya, a well-known Sridevi fan in real life, is quick to point out that the new “Hawa Hawai 2.0” is not a remake or attempt to recreate the original. It is a fun, uptempo moment in the film where the trio gets to dance on a song that they all have enjoyed listening to while growing up.

Posted in: Entertainment

You might like:

‘No one can recreate Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai’: Vidya Balan ‘No one can recreate Sridevi’s Hawa Hawai’: Vidya Balan
‘Ittefaq’ new poster out Sidharth believes justice will be served ‘Ittefaq’ new poster out Sidharth believes justice will be served
Advait Chandan to throw a success party for his directorial debut Secret Superstar Advait Chandan to throw a success party for his directorial debut Secret Superstar
Reincarnation of Housefull on Diwali 2019 Reincarnation of Housefull on Diwali 2019