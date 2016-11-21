No let up in battle of wits, Are you a ‘jadugar’, asks Bengal CM

Agencies, Agra/New Delhi

There is no let up to the charges and counter charges between the government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leaders like Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on the currency shortage crisis.

Not the one to give in to united attacks from opposition parties, Mr Modi today took the battle of wits to the rival camps and made veiled attack on Mamata and BSP chief Mayawati, saying those who thrived in chit-fund scams and affected the most, have now launched protests against the currency ban. “Millions of people invested their hard earned money in chit funds and under the blessings of politicians all the hard money disappeared.

Many people lost their lives. And today, these people are levelling charges against me,” Mr Modi said at Agra, referring to the chit fund scam, in which several leaders of the West Bengal’s ruling outfit were arrested and interrogated. For her part, Mamata Banerjee shot back in a tweet saying, “Pradhan Mantriji, you are equating corruption with anyone who opposes your policy.

Are you a ‘jadugar’ (magician)?”. She also cautioned that the Prime Minister should not take the people’s sufferings “so lightly”. “Your policy has hurt people, they should instead get a policy which gives them respite,” she said in another tweet in Hindi.