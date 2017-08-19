No Kissing Scenes please : Sai Pallavi

Malayalam beauty Sai Pallavi is already a star actress in Tollywood with after she is one film old. Her first Tollywood outing Fidaa turned out to be a huge blockbuster and Sai Pallavi’s performance received standing ovation across the Telugu states.

The actress is currently blown away with offers however she shocked everyone that she is not okay with kissing episodes on screen. While speaking to a leading daily she revealed “It was because of my parents, I am here. I just want to make them comfortable when they watch my films. I am strongly against kissing scenes and skin show.