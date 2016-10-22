No entry for Pakistani artistes in Bollywood : Raj Thackeray

Agencies, Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray today reiterated that there will be no entry for Pakistani artistes in Bollywood. He was interacting with the media followed his meeting with the Film and Television Producers Guild of India over the release of movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Mr Thackeray said two-days ago, he had received a phone call from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over the release of the movie’. Against the backdrop of the phone call, he had gone for meeting called by the Chief Minister at official bungalow ‘Varsha’. He said, “We were firm on our stand, we got success in it.’

The MNS chief said, “the Film and Television Producers Guild of India has agreed to give in writing that henceforth, they will not take any Pakistani artistes, singer or technician in Bollywood.”

“The producer guild also agreed to pay Rs 5 crore to soldier welfare fund from the income of films till today featuring Pakistani artistes. And our third demand was to pay tribute to our martyrs before screening of film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ in the theatre, he said.

Mr Thackeray said, “All our demands were accepted by the Film and Television Producers Guild of India President Mukesh Bhatt, that is why we decided not to disturb to release the film on October 28, ahead of Diwali.” From today, no Pakistani artistes, singer or technician will get in Bollywood Industry, he added.