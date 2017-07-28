Nitish takes oath as CM, to prove majority today

Agencies, Patna

Mr Nitish Kumar was today sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time and the newly formed NDA Government, led by him, would prove its majority in the Assembly tomorrow even as the RJD demanded his resignation, saying he was an ‘accused’ in a murder case. A decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Mr Kumar, who was administered the oath of office and secrecy by acting Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi this morning .

Mr Kumar is all set to prove his majority on the floor of the House comfortably as numbers stand in his favour. With the JD (U) 71, BJP 53, LJP 2, RLSP 2 and HAM 1, the NDA commands 129 MLAs, more than the magical figure of 122 MLAs required to form the government. After taking the oath, Mr Kumar told newspersons here that he had taken the decision to form the government in alliance with the BJP and its allies in the interest of the state.

Mr Kumar said he was responsible towards people of Bihar and also for the speedy growth of the state. When asked on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s attack on him, Mr Kumar said he would reply to one and all at the appropriate time. The Governor also administered the oath of office and secrecy to senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who later told media persons that the new government would work towards accelerating pace of development of Bihar.

“List of names of Legislators to be inducted in the Cabinet is being finalised, “ Mr Modi said adding expansion of the Cabinet would be effected soon. Mr Modi, however, refused to comment on the size of the Cabinet, saying it had not been decided as yet, saying discussion with senior leaders would be held to finalise the names to be inducted in the Cabinet. Mr Modi said he had always maintained a cordial relation with Mr Kumar during the erstwhile NDA government. “

We never faced the problem in running the government in the past and would not face in the future too, ” he remarked. Mr Modi said Bihar would be put on high growth trajectory as the NDA was in power both at the Centre and also in the state. Last evening Mr Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister citing culmination of the ongoing uncertainties of the Grand Alliance government as the reason, while the BJP swiftly offered him support to lead a new dispensation.

To facilitate the formation of a JD(U)-BJP government, Mr Kumar was also elected the leader of the NDA Legislative party. Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad last night dared Mr Kumar to face the electorate on moral ground after resigning from the post of Chief Minister. Mr Prasad in his official Twitter account said, “ Mr Kumar who always talks about morality and corruption should face the electorate. He would know how many people are with him on the issues of morality and corruption.”