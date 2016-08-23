Nitish calls on PM, demands higher flood relief

Agencies, New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning seeking stepped up Central assistance for the flood-ravaged state.

His arrival here comes amid worsening flood situation in Bihar where more than five lakh people have been affected and over 2 lakh people rendered homeless in the state.

‘Floods have damaged more than 20 districts. But complete information can be given after damage assessment,’ he told reporters here.

The CM two days ago demanded removal of the Farakka barrage on Ganga river and protecting the state from the inundating flood waters after undertaking an aerial survey of the flood-hit six districts, including Patna, where public anger is mounting over the inadequate government aid provided so far.