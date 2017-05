Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today upheld the Delhi High Court order and sentenced the four convicts to the gallows in the brutal Nirbhaya Gangrape Case of December 16, 2012.

“Taking the serious injuries, the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the death sentence,” the Court said.

A Three-Judge-Bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan passed the order.