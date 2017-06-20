Nirankari Mission organised large blood donation camp

Bhopal : Sant Nirankari Mission organised a large scale blood donation camp at Bhopal as a part of special blood donation campaign in the sacred memory of Baba Gurbachan Singh ji Maharaj who laid down his life for upholding the cause of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood on 24 April 1980.

The camp was inaugurated by Navneet Nagpal ji , Zonal Incharge of Zone 24 of Sant Nirankari Mission at 10 am, in the presence of hundreds of Nirankari volunteers who came in large numbers to donate their blood. The camp was conducted under the supervision of experts from Hamidia Hospital. Volunteer donors started gathering in large numbers at the Nirankari Bhawan from early morning.

The enthusiasm in the donors was such that the three rows of beds arranged for blood donation seemed inadequate and extra setties had to be provided to accommodate the donors. 750 voluntary donors were registered and as much as 591 units of blood were collected. Presiding over the function, the Zonal Incharge of zone 24 of Sant Nirankari Mission Navneet Nagpal ji said that Baba Gurbachan singh ji travelled in the country and abroad to spread the message of love, peace and human unity.

He said that it is ironical that today we see communal tension and hatred and even bloodshed on the name of religion. The yawning distance between the hearts of men cannot be covered without the realization of Fatherhood of God and brotherhood of mankind, harmonising all tempers and temperaments. He added that every drop of blood given here today will help save precious lives.

This reflected our love and spirit of sacrifice for fellow beings. In this task, we are inspired by the teachings of the martyred Baba Gurbachan singh ji Maharaj who laid down his life to uphold the great principles of truth, peace, tolerance and brotherhood. Saint Khushboo Nagpal ji who came specially from Jabalpur greatly appreciated the dedication, enthusiasm and fervour of volunteer donors who came forward to donate their blood to save lives of fellow beings.

Sewadal Sanchalak Akhilesh Yadav, Surjeet Kaur, Medical Service Incharge sh. G.D.Chandani made important contribution in holding the blood donation camp.

Addressing the gathering Ashok Juneja, Sanyojak of Bhopal unit of Sant Nirankari Mission informed that Nirankari mission started organising Blood Donation Camps since 1986 when the first camp was organised at Delhi by the inspiration of His Holiness Baba Hardev Singh ji. In Bhopal, the first blood donation camp was organised by the mission in 1990 and uptill now more than 3300 units of blood has been donated in these camps.

In the end, Ashok Juneja, Sanyojak of Bhopal unit, thanked the blood donors, the chief guest, experts from the Hamidia Hospital, special dignatories, the media persons and all well wishers for their contribution in making the blood donation camp a success.