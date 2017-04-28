Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Nippon Steel FY profit falls 13 pct, hurt by surging coal prices

April 28, 2017 1:02 pm

Agencies, Tokyo

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, said on Friday its recurring profit slid 13 percent for the year ended March as higher prices for coking coal, a vital steelmaking ingredient, bit into profit margins.

The world’s third-largest steelmaker said in a statement that recurring profit – pre-tax earnings before one-off items – declined to 174.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from 200.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year.

That was well above its own earlier estimate of 130 billion yen, and beat a consensus estimate of 145.9 billion yen among 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The firm didn’t issue a profit forecast for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2018.

