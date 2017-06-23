NHDC signs MoU with NHPC for the financial year 2017-18

Bhopal : NHDC Limited, a Joint Venture of NHPC Limited and Government of Madhya Pradesh, has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the financial year 2017-18at Faridabad on 21.06.2017 with NHPC Limited, India’s Premier Hydropower utility and a Scheduled ‘A’ Mini Ratna Enterprise of the Government of India.

The MoU was signed by Shri K.M. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NHPC and Shri A.G. Ansari, Chief Executive Director (CED), NHDC. In the signed MoU for NHDC, Generation Target for FY 2017-18 under ‘Excellent’ rating has been set as 4748 MU against last year FY 2016-17 actual generation of 4748 MU.

Excellent Target for Revenue from Operations is set as Rs.1100 Crore. Further, to increase the efficiency of Power Plant PAF parameters of Indira Sagar Project & Omkareshwar Project along with CAPEX programme with 5% weightage have been added in MoU 2017-18.

In addition, Trade Receivables, PAT/Net Worth, Reduction in Claims against the Company, HRM related parameters and filing of application for scheduling of Company have also been included. NHDC Limited, incorporated in the year 2000, is the largest Hydropower producing Company in the State of Madhya Pradesh having its 2 Projects – 1000 MW Indira Sagar Project and 520 MW Omkareshwar Project.