NHDC inaugurates vigilance awareness week

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

NHDC Celebrates Vigilance Awareness Week at its Corporate Office, Bhopal. The Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated on 31.10.2017 by Md. AG Ansari, MD & CED, NHDC alongwith B.L. Saboo, GM(Finance), VK Gupta, GM (BD) and Ashok Kumar, GM (HR), NHDC in the presence of AK Nauriyal, Chief (Vigilance) and other Senior Officers and Staff Members.

On this occasion, Md. AG Ansari, MD & CED, NHDC gave the pledge to all Officers and Staff Members on bringing Integrity and Transparency in their official works, eradicating the corruption and to remain vigilant for the growth of Organisation.

Md. AG Ansari also encouraged all the Employees present during the event to participate in various activities like Essay Writing, Poetry Recitation, Debate Competition etc. which are being organized during Vigilance Awareness Week from 31.10.2017 to 04.11.2017.

To increase awareness among children against corruption, NHDC’s Vigilance Division organized various activities like Debate, Poster & Slogan writing for students at Govt. Higher Secondary School and Post-Graduation Colleges. During the event AK Nauriyal, Chief Engineer (Vigilance) was present as Chief Guest.