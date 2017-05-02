Next Generations’ Welfare is Vested in the Yatra : CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in Narmada Seva Yatra at Shahpur of Dindori district today.

National Vice President B.J.P. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, General Secretary Ramlal, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Omprakash Dhurve, Group Editor Patrika News Paper Gulab Kothari, Chairman Deendayal Research Institute Ajay Mahajan, Former MP and Film Actor Govinda, T.V. Artist Sushri Suzain Barnert of German origin also took part in the yatra and Jan-Samvad.

CM Chouhan mentioned that responsibility of Chief Minister does not restrict to manage the government only. Protection of future generations’ interest and work accordingly is also our responsibility. The yatra has been started with the same sense of responsibility. Under the yatra, plantation and efforts to maintain cleanliness and holiness of river beside public awareness we will be able to handover the Narmada river in the form of lifeline to the future generations.

He further stated that visit of national leadership, renowned actors and group editor of prestigious news paper at a far away region like Dindori is a honour for commitment and devotion of local people towards Maa Narmada. Chouhan said that government and society are working with equal responsibility under the Narmada seva yatra.

He inspired people to take resolve for maintaining cleanliness of river water, to participate in plantation and de-addiction drive. Vice President B.J.P. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said that famous for his innovations CM has taken Shiv Dhanush for river conservation. This public oriented campaign is exemplary for drought prone states. National General Secretary B.J.P. Ramlal said that this yatra has been set out for the welfare of poor farmers, health of cities and towns and for promotion of religion and culture.

Rising above the party politics and boundaries of religions, Chouhan has commenced this yatra. He urged the plantation drive to be held on July 2 to be expanded upto 10 crore saplings. Former MP and Film Actor Govinda said that sensitiveness of the government towards Maa Narmada is praiseworthy.

He said that his daughter’s name is Narmada. The name of his daughter has proved lucky and full of happiness for him. Group Editor of Patrika News Paper Gulab Kothari mentioned that dense plantation on the banks of river Narmada not only change the state of river but will also bring prosperity in the lives of the farmers.

As a result the future generations will find Narmada river in mother’s form in the coming 20-30 years. Kothari further said that destiny of seed is for maintenance of others. For this a path of sacrifice and commitment has to be adopted.

On the same path while moving ahead, CM Chouhan not only working for the welfare of the state’s people but is working selflessly for conservation of nature and environment. Sadhvi Pragya Bharti, Anurag Krishna Shastri, National President A.B.V.P. Nagesh Thakur and Surendran of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh also addressed the people in Jan- Samvad.